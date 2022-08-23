Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin Didn’t Read The After Books Before Taking On Hardin Role

The actor who plays Hardin Scott dished on why he hasn't read the After books. Picture: Voltage Pictures/After/Twitter

By Capital FM

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays Hardin Scott in the After movie series, revealed the reason he chose to not read the books that the films were based on.

After Ever Happy - the fourth instalment to the After film series - is almost here, and it turns out Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays Hardin Scott, shot all four movies without too much knowledge about what happened in the books.

Die-hard fans of the Afterverse will know that the films; After, After We Collided, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, are all based on the novels of the same name by Anna Todd.

And although most fans stormed their way through the book series before the films were made, Hero admitted he made the conscious decision to not read them in order to make his role in the movies just that bit better.

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

After Ever Happy’s Hardin & Tessa Are All Grown Up In New Movie Glimpse

After Ever Happy is the fourth movie instalment in the After series. Picture: Voltage Pictures

During a fan Q&A as he did promo for the upcoming movie, After 4, Hero was asked: “Did you read the After books?”

Hero responded: “I still haven’t read the After books, but filming [After] 3 and 4, I was so proud of myself for choosing not to, because I learnt some things about the books, that when we get to filming a certain scene, I can’t get out of my head the fact that x or y or z happened in the books.

“If it’s different in the film, sometimes it doesn’t make sense, and I’m so annoyed that I’ve read that one piece of information."

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Hardin Scott in After. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After Ever Happy is set to be released this Autumn. Picture: Voltage Pictures

“So, I have to say, I stand by my decision to have not read the books because, as we know, they’re slightly different and I’m truing to stay true to the script and make sure everything’s coherent in there," he added.

After 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back and are the last films in the series to star Hero and his co-star Josephine Langford, who plays Tessa Young.

Although a fifth and sixth movie have been confirmed, fan-faves Hero and Jo won’t be reprising their roles for the new films as one will be a prequel focused on Hardin’s life before he met Tessa, while the other will focus on their children Emery and Auden, as well as their cousin Addy.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital