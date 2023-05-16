Hailey Bieber Talks About Why She's 'Scared' To Have Kids With Justin

16 May 2023, 15:12

Why Hailey's 'scared' about having kids
Why Hailey's 'scared' about having kids. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber has shared her fears about having children with Justin in a candid new interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber has opened up about wanting a family with husband Justin Bieber but worries about the impact that fame will have.

The 26-year-old sat down with The Sunday Times and revealed that she desperately wants kids but the spotlight complicates things.

Hailey Bieber Issues A Statement About Her Mental Health

Hailey talked about the emotional decision to potentially bring children into the frenzy that is being famous, revealing that she's 'scared'.

"I literally cry about this all the time," she said in the honest interview.

Hailey Bieber shares footage of her dogs fighting

Hailey Bieber wants kids with Justin
Hailey Bieber wants kids with Justin. Picture: Getty

"I want kids so bad but I get scared," she explained, "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

The model and influencer got candid about the reality of being in the public eye, saying: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

This isn't the first time Hailey has spoken about wanting to have a baby, whilst covering an issue of Vogue Arabia back in December 2018 she said: "I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own.

Hailey Bieber thinks she ready for a family
Hailey Bieber thinks she ready for a family. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

"I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon," Hailey said in the interview just two months after tying the knot with Justin at a New York City courthouse.

In 2019, the pair wed for a second time with a larger lavish ceremony one year after they were officially married.

The Rhode Skin owner echoed a similar sentiment when speaking to The Wall Street Journal in February 2022, revealing that she was nearly ready to make the leap to parenthood.

She revealed that at first, she wanted to have a baby "right away" before realising that she still felt too "young".

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the pop songs in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The 'Queen Charlotte' Soundtrack: All The Pop Songs With An Orchestral Twist

Features

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

This Queen Charlotte theory has us emotional

'Queen Charlotte' Fans Have Spotted A Heartbreaking Detail In The Show's Costuming

TV & Film

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating

Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Dating? A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star