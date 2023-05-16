Hailey Bieber Talks About Why She's 'Scared' To Have Kids With Justin

Why Hailey's 'scared' about having kids. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram/Getty

Hailey Bieber has shared her fears about having children with Justin in a candid new interview.

Hailey Bieber has opened up about wanting a family with husband Justin Bieber but worries about the impact that fame will have.

The 26-year-old sat down with The Sunday Times and revealed that she desperately wants kids but the spotlight complicates things.

Hailey talked about the emotional decision to potentially bring children into the frenzy that is being famous, revealing that she's 'scared'.

"I literally cry about this all the time," she said in the honest interview.

Hailey Bieber wants kids with Justin. Picture: Getty

"I want kids so bad but I get scared," she explained, "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

The model and influencer got candid about the reality of being in the public eye, saying: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

This isn't the first time Hailey has spoken about wanting to have a baby, whilst covering an issue of Vogue Arabia back in December 2018 she said: "I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own.

Hailey Bieber thinks she ready for a family. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

"I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon," Hailey said in the interview just two months after tying the knot with Justin at a New York City courthouse.

In 2019, the pair wed for a second time with a larger lavish ceremony one year after they were officially married.

The Rhode Skin owner echoed a similar sentiment when speaking to The Wall Street Journal in February 2022, revealing that she was nearly ready to make the leap to parenthood.

She revealed that at first, she wanted to have a baby "right away" before realising that she still felt too "young".

