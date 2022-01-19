The GRAMMYs Set A New Date And Place For 2022 Awards Show

19 January 2022, 12:26

All the details on the new GRAMMYs date. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The Recording Academy have announced the new airdate and venue for the 2022 GRAMMYs after its postponement.

A new date has been confirmed for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards after it was postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Recording Academy confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 18) that the event is now planned for April 3 – and it's even moved location too!

The GRAMMYs were originally due to take place in January in California, but the music event has now found a new home in Las Vegas.

The GRAMMYs have announced a new date and place for the 2022 event. Picture: Alamy

The now-Spring event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Sin City – a 17,000 seat venue located on the Las Vegas strip.

The relocation marks the first time the prestigious event has taken place outside of Los Angeles or New York since the early-1970s.

Historically, the GRAMMY's occur early on in the new year, with an April date for one of the biggest nights in music being relatively late into 2022.

The date change came after growing anxieties concerning the rapidly-spreading omicron variant, pushing The Recording Academy's night back by two months.

The likes of Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber are all up for coveted awards from 'the big four' categories: Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist and Best Album.

April can't come soon enough!

