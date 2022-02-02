Gigi Hadid Reveals She Has A Secret TikTok Account - And Here's Who She Follows

2 February 2022, 17:14

Gigi Hadid admitted she has a secret TikTok account
Gigi Hadid admitted she has a secret TikTok account. Picture: Alamy
Gigi Hadid having a secret TikTok account is the most relatable thing!

Although Gigi Hadid has millions of followers on her personal social media accounts, it seems she enjoys a secret scroll now and again!

In a new interview with InStyle, the 26-year-old supermodel revealed that she has her own secret TikTok, where she doesn’t follow anyone she knows IRL.

Gigi said: “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don't post on, and I don't follow anyone I know on it.”

Gigi Hadid ‘Avoided Saying Hi’ To Mum Yolanda While She Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Gigi Hadid revealed she has a secret TikTok account where she 'lurks'
Gigi Hadid revealed she has a secret TikTok account where she 'lurks'. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Going on to admit she’s a ‘lurker’, she added: “I'm a lurker, but it's for, like, mom videos and kids' lunch videos.”

“And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff,” Gigi continued,” Then there are these pool cleaners who go to these mouldy pools and spray them down until they're glitzy glam and restore them.

“There's also a guy where his job is to go into people's homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators."

Gigi Hadid revealed she takes tips for kids' lunches from TikTok
Gigi Hadid revealed she takes tips for kids' lunches from TikTok. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid spilled on what kind of accounts she follows on TikTok
Gigi Hadid spilled on what kind of accounts she follows on TikTok. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

“He goes in a hazmat suit, and he repairs it for resell,” added the mother-of-one.

It’s fair to say Gigi’s FYP is definitely full of an interesting mix of videos!

Gigi often uses her personal social accounts such as Instagram and Twitter for work purposes as she shows off her modelling content, so we don’t blame her for wanting a secret scroll now and again!

