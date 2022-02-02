Gigi Hadid ‘Avoided Saying Hi’ To Mum Yolanda While She Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three series. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid’s mum Yolanda rose to reality TV fame after starring in Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, but Gigi didn’t want to be a part of the lifestyle that came with it.

Gigi Hadid said people would often refer to her as ‘the daughter of Yolanda Hadid from Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ when she started modelling, but the show wasn’t actually part of her life when she started growing up.

In an interview with InStyle, Gigi – who has just landed a new job on Netflix’s Next In Fashion – explained having to disassociate herself from RHOBH after her mum starred in three series until 2016.

Gigi said the show was ‘never part of my growing up’.

Gigi Hadid is extremely close to mum Yolanda. Picture: Getty

She said: “Yeah. When I think of my childhood, I think of the crazy, ecstatic volleyball player. I was that loud voice. I loved sports, I loved being on a team, I loved school and my friends.

“That's what comes naturally to me. But when people first started to get to know me, it was like, ‘Oh, her mom was [Yolanda Hadid] on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. That is her life.’ But that wasn't my life or a part of my growing up.”

Gigi added she would ‘scale the staircase’ at home to avoid saying hi to her mum if she saw the show’s production trucks outside.

She went on: “My mom wasn't on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house. But it was weird for me.

Yolanda Hadid with her Real Housewives co-stars. Picture: Getty

“I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside. I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn't have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen.”

Gigi said she would run to her room to do homework.

The model also spoke in the interview about daughter Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, saying the two-year-old is ‘just so smart and aware’.

The 26-year-old recalled: “She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome.”

She also wore matching ‘Khai’ and ‘Gigi’ necklaces for the shoot. Too cute!

