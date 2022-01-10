We Can't Get Over How Much Gigi Hadid Looks Like Ariana Grande In This Photo Shoot

Fans were all saying the same things in the comments... Picture: Alamy/Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid's comments were flooded with fans mistaking her with Ariana Grande! Here's why...

Everyone has been saying the same thing about Gigi Hadid's most recent Instagram post – she's channelling her inner Ariana Grande!

The supermodel shared some shots from her most recent campaign with Moschino and fans had to do a double-take when they saw the snaps on their feed!

The 26-year-old bore a striking resemblance to the 'Save Your Tears' songstress!

The mum-of-one donned a colourful plaid skirt and cropped blazer duo that was very reminiscent of the mod-inspired looks Grande sported throughout her 'Positions' era.

However, it was the inclusion of the pop star's signature half-up hairdo with a 1960s-esque twist that really sold the show!

Gigi Hadid is channelling her inner pop star. Picture: Alamy

Ariana Grande's rocks her signature slicked back pony. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Gigi stunned with an ultra-sleek blowout that's similar to the look that the pop princess has been seen wearing all season as a coach on The Voice USA.

It didn't take long for comments to pour in and draw similarities between the two A-list celebrities – everyone was digging Hadid's spin on the Grande's signature aesthetic.

One fan wrote: "Legit I thought this was Ariana."

Another commented: "LOVEEEE! SO GORGEOUS!"

Gigi Hadid's fans couldn't help but make the comparisons in the comments. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The iconic model completed the look for the gig with chunky retro earrings, heart-shaped sunglasses and a butterfly ring – we have a feeling Ariana would approve.

Gigi looks like she could have jumped straight off the set of a R.E.M Beauty shoot!

Ari... maybe it's time to cast Gigi in a music video? We're manifesting it.

