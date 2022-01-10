We Can't Get Over How Much Gigi Hadid Looks Like Ariana Grande In This Photo Shoot

10 January 2022, 13:22

Fans were all saying the same things in the comments...
Fans were all saying the same things in the comments... Picture: Alamy/Ariana Grande/Instagram
Gigi Hadid's comments were flooded with fans mistaking her with Ariana Grande! Here's why...

Everyone has been saying the same thing about Gigi Hadid's most recent Instagram post – she's channelling her inner Ariana Grande!

The supermodel shared some shots from her most recent campaign with Moschino and fans had to do a double-take when they saw the snaps on their feed!

Gigi Hadid Shares New Photos Of Baby Khai Weeks After Family Outing With Zayn Malik

The 26-year-old bore a striking resemblance to the 'Save Your Tears' songstress!

The mum-of-one donned a colourful plaid skirt and cropped blazer duo that was very reminiscent of the mod-inspired looks Grande sported throughout her 'Positions' era.

However, it was the inclusion of the pop star's signature half-up hairdo with a 1960s-esque twist that really sold the show!

Gigi Hadid is channelling her inner pop star
Gigi Hadid is channelling her inner pop star. Picture: Alamy
Ariana Grande's rocks her signature slicked back pony
Ariana Grande's rocks her signature slicked back pony. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Gigi stunned with an ultra-sleek blowout that's similar to the look that the pop princess has been seen wearing all season as a coach on The Voice USA.

It didn't take long for comments to pour in and draw similarities between the two A-list celebrities – everyone was digging Hadid's spin on the Grande's signature aesthetic.

One fan wrote: "Legit I thought this was Ariana."

Another commented: "LOVEEEE! SO GORGEOUS!"

Gigi Hadid's fans couldn't help but make the comparisons in the comments
Gigi Hadid's fans couldn't help but make the comparisons in the comments. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The iconic model completed the look for the gig with chunky retro earrings, heart-shaped sunglasses and a butterfly ring – we have a feeling Ariana would approve.

Gigi looks like she could have jumped straight off the set of a R.E.M Beauty shoot!

Ari... maybe it's time to cast Gigi in a music video? We're manifesting it.

