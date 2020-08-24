Gigi And Bella Hadid Send ‘Sister’ Dua Lipa Sweet Birthday Messages

24 August 2020, 10:27

Gigi and Bella Hadid wished Dua Lipa a Happy Birthday
Gigi and Bella Hadid wished Dua Lipa a Happy Birthday. Picture: Instagram

Gigi and Bella Hadid celebrated ‘sister’ Dua Lipa’s birthday with some heartfelt messages.

Dua Lipa celebrated her 25th birthday over the weekend, with an influx of heartwarming messages from boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s family, including his sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who is pregnant with her first child.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi wrote alongside a black and white photo of herself and the pop star: “Happy Birthday Dexter’s mom @dualipa.”

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Fans Predict What Zigi Baby Will Look Like In Viral TikTok

She added: “You’re a special one and deserve the best. Love u sister.”

Gigi Hadid had an adorable message for Dua Lipa
Gigi Hadid had an adorable message for Dua Lipa. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Dexter is Dua and Anwar’s new puppy.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, cementing Dua’s place in the Hadid family.

Bella also sent a loving message on Dua’s birthday, calling the ‘Hallucinate’ hitmaker the “cutest, smartest, most hard working, loving generous bean of all time.”

She wrote: “You are sweet as pie… a blessing to our fam and the world. Love u sister.”

Bella also added: “More wine!”

Bella Hadid also had a cute message for Dua Lipa
Bella Hadid also had a cute message for Dua Lipa. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram

The cute message was written over a picture of Bella cuddling Dua and holding her hand to her face as the birthday girl wore a sparkly tiara.

Gigi and Bella’s big sister Alana and their mum Yolanda also had adorable messages for the 25-year-old, with Yolanda calling her "a sweet angel".

