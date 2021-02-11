What Is Gemma Collins’ Net Worth? The Reality TV Star's Impressive Fortune Revealed

Gemma Collins has had a hugely successful career so far. Picture: Instagram/PA

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins has raked in a lot of money over the years from her various stints on TV, but what is net worth?

Gemma Collins is probably one of the nation’s most popular reality TV stars from her years entertaining us on the telly.

From first appearing on The Only Way Is Essex ten years ago, the glam queen has gone on to do some seriously amazing things with her career and she’s earned a fortune!

But just how much is Gemma raked in so far? Here’s what we know…

Gemma Collins has a seriously impressive net worth. Picture: Instagram

What is Gemma Collins’ net worth in 2021?

Gemma is reportedly worth a staggering £2.7million, according to a number of reports.

The 40-year-old has accumulated her earnings from a number of TV roles, with her main being her 6-year stint on TOWIE, from 2011-2017.

In 2014, she took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and famously gave us probably the most iconic Celebrity Big Brother yet, back in 2016.

Gemma has also appeared on Dancing On Ice and bagged her own reality series Gemma Collins: Diva Forever, as well as Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown.

Game, Set, Snatch!🤩



Here is an exclusive first look at next week’s Snatch Game with extra special guest @missgemcollins - Who’s excited because we know we are?🏁@dragraceukbbc @RuPaul @michellevisage pic.twitter.com/6LPTtVjhi7 — ALL DRAG UPDATES (@AllDragUpdates) February 11, 2021

Her earnings don’t stop there as she recently launched a podcast and even has a clothing collection with InTheStyle.

It was even announced that she will be joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to be a guest judge for the Snatch Game on February 18.

There are really no limits to what the Essex star can do and it’s safe to say everyone adores her!

