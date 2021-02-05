Billie Faiers' TOWIE Transformation In Pictures 10 Years Ago

5 February 2021, 16:35

Dancing On Ice star Billie Faiers first appeared on TOWIE a decade ago.
Dancing On Ice star Billie Faiers first appeared on TOWIE a decade ago. Picture: Instagram/PA/ITV

Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers is one of the contestants on Dancing On Ice 2021 and she’s had a huge transformation since her TOWIE days.

Billie Faiers has returned to Dancing On Ice 2021 after taking a week off due to a family bereavement.

The Mummy Diaries star took some time out to grieve the devastating loss of her Nanny Wendy, but she is back on the ice to prepare for this weekend’s show.

Sonny Jay’s Girlfriend Lauren Faith Planning First Dance On Ice At Their Wedding

Billie has already given fans a stunning performance with her partner, Mark Hanretty, during their first week on the show, with people praising their routine, as well as the 31-year-old’s amazing look.

Mark Hanretty is Billie Faiers' partner on Dancing On Ice.
Mark Hanretty is Billie Faiers' partner on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram
Billie Faiers is set to make her return on Dancing On Ice this weekend.
Billie Faiers is set to make her return on Dancing On Ice this weekend. Picture: PA
Billie Faiers has sported various hairstyles over the years.
Billie Faiers has sported various hairstyles over the years. Picture: PA

The mother-of-two is most famously known for starring in The Only Way Is Essex, with the reality star first making her debut in 2010, at only 20 years old.

Snaps of Billie’s first time on the show recently resurfaced online, with the star looking unrecognisable.

Billie has had quite the transformation over the years - let’s take a look…

Billie Faiers rose to fame on TOWIE.
Billie Faiers rose to fame on TOWIE. Picture: PA
Billie Faiers looks unrecognisable in her debut on TOWIE back in 2010.
Billie Faiers looks unrecognisable in her debut on TOWIE back in 2010. Picture: ITV
TOWIE's Billie Faiers is on the 2021 Dancing On Ice line-up.
TOWIE's Billie Faiers is on the 2021 Dancing On Ice line-up. Picture: Instagram

First appearing on TOWIE alongside her sister, Sam, Billie made her debut on the show with a very vibrant red hair look and she looks completely different!

It’s fair to say Billie can pull off a lot of looks as she went on to sport short blonde hair, and like most of us - even had a fringe phase.

Now a mother to her two kids, Nelly and Arthur, Billie shares a lot of natural snaps on her Instagram page.

Since joining the cast of Dancing On Ice, she’s been dabbling in more glam for her performances and she honestly rocks both looks so well!

