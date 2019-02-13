Gemma Collins Charges £13,000 AN HOUR For Appearances After Starring On Dancing On Ice

Gemma Collins is charging this HUGE fee for her club appearances. Picture: Instagram

The GC is raking in the cash from club appearances after increasing her fee after proving hugely popular on Dancing On Ice.

It’s a great time to be Gemma Collins right now – after proving to be one of the most popular Dancing On Ice contestants, she is now charging £13,000 an HOUR for club appearances.

As if making money from rocking up to a club, taking a few photos with fans and enjoying the free drinks wasn’t already the dream job, Gemma is raking in the cash with her huge hourly rate.

A source told the tabloids, “Gemma's value and money-making ability has sky rocketed since Dancing On Ice – everyone wants to book her.

“[Gemma is] business savvy [and knows to] strike while the iron is hot. She's now charging £13,000 an hour for nightclub appearances - that's £216 a minute if club promoters agree to it!

“But she's The GC – she's not going to turn up for free.”

Despite regularly placing at the bottom of the leaderboard in Dancing On Ice, Gemma was this series’ standout star and managed to make it to week five before being voted out.

Gemma also lost two and a half stone during her gruelling training and even had the rink cleansed by a shaman after suffering a fall on the ice.

So, who’s got a spare £13k so we can hang out with The GC for an hour? Anyone?

