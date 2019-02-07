WATCH: Gemma Collins Brought A Shaman To Cleanse The Bad Energy From The Dancing On Ice Rink

7 February 2019, 12:13

Gemma Collins brought the psychic practitioner in to help ensure her next Dancing On Ice performance isn’t marred by falls or bad marks.

Gemma Collins has turned to help from the other side and has called a shaman to cleanse the negative energy from the Dancing On Ice rink.

Wes Nelson Suffers A Horrific Fall Practising The ‘Headbanger’ For Dancing On Ice

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has been dogged with injuries from a fall on the ice during one of the live shows as well as low marks from the judges.

However, it looks like The GC is not taking any chances with this weekend’s show, having had the rink cleansed by a shaman in order to rid it of the bad energies.

She posted, “I've brought a psychic into the ice today to cleanse the energy for my performance on Sunday.

"There's very bad energy in this corner and it's affecting the performance. We are gonna banish out all the bad energy for this Sunday. Hell yeah!"

It comes after pro Dan Whiston claimed Gemma’s fall “cursed” the other skaters, with a large number of injuries happening during training.

Gemma’s video shows the shamanic practitioner walking around the ice banging a drum and burning leaves to cleanse the space.

Here’s hoping it worked – we’re rooting for Gemma’s scores to increase this week, and no more falls!

> Download our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest News

See more Latest News

All about Stormi Webster!

Who Is Stormi Webster? Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Daughter
Kourney Kardashian is 'obsessed' with Kanye KUWTK trailer shows

KUWTK Trailer: Kourtney Kardashian Revealed To Be 'Obsessed With Kanye West'
Justin & Hailey Bieber have revealed the secret to their happy relationship.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Didn't Have Sex Before Marriage In Vogue interview

Justin Bieber

James Corden grills Hailey Baldwin over Fyre Festival payment

Hailey Baldwin Reveals 'Generous' Fyre Festival Pay Check

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj clap back rumours of a feud

Ariana Grande Defends Nicki Minaj's 'Shady' Lyrics About Her

Ariana Grande

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

How to have the most wholesome A F weekend

8 Cheap Ways To Have A Wholesome AF Weekend

Netflix has renewed Sex Education for a second series

Sex Education, Series 2: Everything We Want To See From The Second Season
Plan your perfect day with Harry Styles and find out if he'll show up

QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up
Priyanka Chopra is the Bollywood actress married to Nick Jonas.

Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress & Nick Jonas’s Wife
These Netflix stars would make the ultimate boy band

We've Built The Ultimate Netflix Boy Band & They're Totally Going To Be Number One