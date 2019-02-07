WATCH: Gemma Collins Brought A Shaman To Cleanse The Bad Energy From The Dancing On Ice Rink

Gemma Collins brought the psychic practitioner in to help ensure her next Dancing On Ice performance isn’t marred by falls or bad marks.

Gemma Collins has turned to help from the other side and has called a shaman to cleanse the negative energy from the Dancing On Ice rink.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has been dogged with injuries from a fall on the ice during one of the live shows as well as low marks from the judges.

However, it looks like The GC is not taking any chances with this weekend’s show, having had the rink cleansed by a shaman in order to rid it of the bad energies.

She posted, “I've brought a psychic into the ice today to cleanse the energy for my performance on Sunday.

"There's very bad energy in this corner and it's affecting the performance. We are gonna banish out all the bad energy for this Sunday. Hell yeah!"

It comes after pro Dan Whiston claimed Gemma’s fall “cursed” the other skaters, with a large number of injuries happening during training.

Gemma’s video shows the shamanic practitioner walking around the ice banging a drum and burning leaves to cleanse the space.

Here’s hoping it worked – we’re rooting for Gemma’s scores to increase this week, and no more falls!

