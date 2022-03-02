First Dates’ Cici Coleman Rushed To Hospital Following Illness In Bali

2 March 2022, 11:41 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 13:05

Capital FM

By Capital FM

First Dates star Cici Coleman has been travelling around Indonesia and has been struck with ‘Bali Belly’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

First Dates’ Cici Coleman has revealed she has fallen ill after travelling around Indonesia.

The reality star has been hospitalised after being struck with ‘Bali Belly’ - a condition which is caused by bacteria and can be found in contaminated food and water.

Vanessa Hudgens Is Just As Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo As The Rest Of Us

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to update her followers on her health.

In a video, Cici explained: “It’s all fun and games until it gets you.”

First Dates' Cici Coleman has been hospitalised in Indonesia
First Dates' Cici Coleman has been hospitalised in Indonesia. Picture: @cici_coleman_/Instagram
Cici Coleman rose to fame on Channel 4 show First Dates
Cici Coleman rose to fame on Channel 4 show First Dates. Picture: @cici_coleman_/Instagram

She continued: “Currently laying in the medical centre somewhere in Bali. I've got Bali belly, which is a well-known thing here.

"There's so much bacteria in all the food here, it's kind of swept me off my feet a little bit.

“I'm just hydrating on a drip and then hopefully I'll be back to my normal self."

Cici Coleman contracted 'Bali Belly' whilst in Indonesia
Cici Coleman contracted 'Bali Belly' whilst in Indonesia. Picture: @cici_coleman_/Instagram

Cici has been on an IV drip to get fluids back into her system as symptoms include severe diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, aches and pains.

The TV star later took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their well wishes.

“Thanks for the messages,” wrote Cici, “feeling much better after the drip. Chillaxing and taking it easy."

