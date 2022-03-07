A Video Of Euphoria's Fez Waiting Tables Before Fame Has Gone Viral

7 March 2022, 17:43

An old video of Angus Cloud is making the rounds online
An old video of Angus Cloud is making the rounds online. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A video of Angus Cloud before he made it big playing Fezco on Euphoria has gone viral on TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Season two of Euphoria may have come to an end, but the mania surrounding the teen drama continues!

The cast of the angsty hit-show has skyrocketed to fame in recent years since the first episode aired on HBO in mid-2019 – turning the lives of the actors inside out.

Fans Are In Tears Over Euphoria's Tragic Season 2 Finale

A viral video of Angus Cloud – who portrays the beloved character of Fezco – is making the rounds online as it shows the whopping difference just a few years can make to your career.

In the clip scattered all over TikTok, the aspiring actor can be seen working as a waiter back in 2018.

Angus Cloud has gone viral on TikTok
Angus Cloud has gone viral on TikTok. Picture: Alamy

The TikTok video was shared by @just.darleen, who realised that the waiter from her birthday party from over four years ago was actually Euphoria's Fezco!

She wrote: "Wow, 4 years ago Fez was my waiter at my birthday brunch in Brooklyn [sic]."

The clip showed Angus clearing the table during a shift at an American chicken-and-waffles restaurant in New York.

Comments from fans soon came pouring in, with one user writing: "Started from the bottom now he's here."

Another commented: "Your life can change in an instant. Never give up everyone". At the time of writing the original TikTok has been viewed a whopping 28.1 million times!

Angus plays Fezco in HBO's Euphoria
Angus plays Fezco in HBO's Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

Euphoria boasts an impressive cast of young talent, such as Zendaya who hailed from the Disney machine – however, the hit show was Angus’ big break as it was his first-ever acting credit!

Last month Angus spoke about how he bagged his role on the mega-series, revealing that he was approached in the street by a casting agent for the HBO show.

He told The Face: “She gave me her phone number, so I called her, I went, they had me do a couple auditions and whatnot, and then I flew out to film the pilot in LA.”

Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

Angus has spoken about his days as a struggling actor before, chatting to GQ back in 2019: “I don’t have any credit and they didn’t believe I was a real actor."

Now, the cast is gearing up for the third season after it got the green light last month!

