WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

After Jesy Nelson shared footage of herself in the studio, her friend Ella Henderson spoke to Capital Breakfast about her upcoming music.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020, and has since gone on to start working on her own solo music.

Whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Jesy's friend, Ella Henderson, shared an update on her upcoming music.

Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Instagram

"I hope [we'll see new music from Jesy]," said the 'Let's Go Home Together' singer. "I hear good things.

"I've been chatting away to her, and I hear really good, exciting things, and she's in a good place; and that's the main thing,' continued Ella.

Little Mix have been close with Ella Henderson ever since her appearance on The X Factor, even with rumours of a collaboration sparking after Jesy Nelson commented on Ella's Instagram saying "iif only they knew what was coming".

Recently, Jesy has been posting several clips of herself in the studio, recording new music with two producers, Sunny and Patrick Patrikios, who were behind Little Mix's 'Touch'.

Fans also believe a lot of Jesy's social media captions, including 'Trackies on and them tattoos,' may be lyrics to her upcoming hits.

