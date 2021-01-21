Exclusive

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

21 January 2021, 07:33

Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in the anticipated Tom Holland Spider-Man sequel, which is also said to star Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland has recently been seen on the set of the untitled Spider-Man sequel, which is also rumoured to feature many other stars from previous Spider-Man films.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Elizabeth Olsen - who's known for playing Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - spoke about whether or not you'll see Wanda Maximoff in the film.

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff in Disney+'s WandaVision
Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff in Disney+'s WandaVision. Picture: Getty

"I assume you might [see Wanda in Spider-Man 3] if everyone's in it, but I haven't showed up to that party yet," said Elizabeth, who is currently starring in Disney+'s WandaVision.

While the likes of Tom Holland and Zendaya have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, Elizabeth's fellow MCU alumni, Bendeict Cumberbatch, is also set to appear as Doctor Strange in the film.

It's also been rumoured that previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will somehow act as Spider-Man in this film.

Speaking to Capital, Jamie Foxx, who previously starred as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 joked that his version of Electro in Spider-Man 3 will have eyebrows. "If it all happens, I am so happy to bring it to life," continued the Soul star.

In October, it was reported that Jamie Foxx was in final talks to reprise the role of Electro for the latest Spider-Man instalment.

