Timothée Chalamet Or Tom Holland Could Play The Next Willy Wonka In Movie Prequel

20 January 2021, 15:05 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 15:13

Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland are reportedly in the running for the Willy Wonka prequel
Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland are reportedly in the running for the Willy Wonka prequel. Picture: Getty / Warner Bros

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet are apparently being considered to play Willy Wonka in another remake of the iconic movie.

Warner Bros confirmed this week a Willy Wonka prequel is in the works, scheduled for a March 2023 release date.

According to Collider the stars being ‘eyed up’ for the role of Willy Wonka are Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland, both men of the moment in Hollywood.

Gene Wilder was the original Willy Wonka in 1971
Gene Wilder was the original Willy Wonka in 1971. Picture: Getty

The film would see the story of Willy Wonka at a younger age and we don’t know about you but we can already see Chalamet donning a suede tailcoat and top hat.

The prequel is said to have been in development for four years, with Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, and Ezra Miller reportedly considered for the title role back in 2018.

Plot details for the new film are yet to be revealed, but the last remake in 2005 saw Tim Burton cast Johnny Depp as the lead role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Johnny Dep played Willy Wonka in 2005
Johnny Dep played Willy Wonka in 2005. Picture: PA

The original was of course Gene Wilder in the 1971 film, more of an outlandish character compared to Johnny Depp’s mysterious portrayal.

Either way, Chalamet or Holland have legendary shoes to fill.

The production company are said to be eyeing a September schedule, so hopefully the cast will be confirmed in the coming months.

