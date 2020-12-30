WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive

With rumours circulating that Jamie Foxx is set to reprise his role as Electro, the Soul actor joked about what to expect from his character.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man sequel, after he portrayed the super villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Speaking to Capital, the Academy Award winner said "I've been sworn to secrecy, but I'll tell you what," as he removed his glasses and raised his eyebrows.

Jamie Foxx previously starred as Electro opposite Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Picture: Getty

Jamie was quick to joke that his version of Electro will have eyebrows. "If it all happens, I am so happy to bring it to life," continued the Soul star.

In October, it was reported that Jamie Foxx was in final talks to reprise the role of Electro for the latest Spider-Man instalment.

It is also rumoured that the likes of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Alfred Molina, Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst - all of whom have appeared in previous Spider-Man films - may appear opposite Tom Holland and Zendaya.

