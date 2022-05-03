Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Ukrainian Band Antytila For '2Step' Remix

Ed Sheeran has released a song with Antytila. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran and Antytila have released a remix of '2step' to raise money for humanitarian help in Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran has released a remix of '2step' in collaboration with Ukrainian band Antytila, who also had a hand in filming and producing the music video from the frontline.

Earlier this year, Antytila went viral after they requested to perform remotely for the Concert for Ukraine, an event that raised funds ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with performances from Ed, Camila Cabello, Anne Marie and many more.

Ed Sheeran Parties And Pulls Pints At A Pub In Birmingham

Although the band couldn't partake live in the concert, they did hear back from the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker, he responded: "I can’t wait to check your music out too, guys. Sending lots of love.”

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Alamy

And check out their music he did! Now, Antytila and Sheeran have joined forces to bring fans a reimagined version of '2step', a song original hailing from Ed's 2021 album, 'Equals'.

Back in March, Taras – Antytila's frontman – praised Ed's response on Capital Breakfast, saying: “It’s brilliant for us that Ed got back to us. We want to thank him and all of the people of the United Kingdom for supporting us.”

Royalties earned from the new '2step' video on Youtube will be donated to Music Saves UA – a non-profit project organized by the Ukrainian Association of Music that strives to provide humanitarian help to those in Ukraine.

Antytila's official Instagram page – which has amassed over a whopping 136,00 followers at the time of writing – even showed their fans on Instagram a behind-the-scene conversation with Sheeran ahead of the singles release.

The 'Shivers' musician wrote to the the band: “I’m up for whatever man, just please keep safe. The video you sent was so heartbreaking.

"It's incredible you write lyrics like that considering all that's going on I really appreaciate it," Ed wrote to Antytila.

You can watch '2step' featuring Antytila above!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital