Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Think 'The Youth’ Will 'Relate' To His Lyrics On Next Album As He'll Be In His 'Thirties'

27 July 2020, 16:35 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 16:46

Ed Sheeran will be 'in his thirties' by the time his next album comes out.
Ed Sheeran doesn’t think he appeals to ‘the youth’ anymore.

Ed Sheeran will turn 30 next year!

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer has had an incredible career which includes four studio albums.

Ed Sheeran 'Donates Over £1Million To Local Charities In Suffolk’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ed Sheeran doesn't think teenagers will be able to 'relate' to his lyrics now he's almost 30.
However, he's unsure if teenagers will be able to ‘relate’ to the lyrics when it comes to his next record as he’ll be in his ‘thirties’.

He told a tabloid: "I'm probably over an age where I don't think I'm going to get the youth back.

"I'm getting into my thirties and it's not like 16 year olds are going to relate to me next time I release an album."

Ed’s last album was titled 'No. 6 Collaborations Project’ and featured the likes of Stormzy, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber.

It topped the US Billboard 200 and received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal album at the Grammy Awards.

Shortly after, Ed announced he was taking a break from music in an Instagram post.

It read: “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

“The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

“Lots of love x.”

