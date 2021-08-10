Ed Sheeran Announces Intimate London Show - Here’s How To Get Tickets

Ed Sheeran has announced a rare London gig! Picture: Alamy/EdSheeran

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran will be performing a one-off show to celebrate 10 years of his debut album.

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate London show to mark 10 years since the release of his debut album ‘+’.

The ‘Bad Habits’ star will be performing the album in its entirety next month at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

This will also be his first headline gig since his 2019 tour!

But how can you get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Ed Sheeran's one-off gig will celebrate his first album. Picture: Alamy

How to get tickets for Ed Sheeran’s intimate London gig

Ed made the announcement on Instagram, sharing that tickets will be accessible by applying for them.

He also shared a link, showing how to do so.

All you need to do is click on the link, which will take you to a page that reads: “For a chance to buy tickets you’ll need to enter a ballot by clicking on the link below.”

Ed Sheeran will be performing the intimate London show in September. Picture: Alamy

Once you go through, you will be asked to fill in some personal info.

If you’re picked, you can then purchase tickets for £40 (plus booking fee and venue restoration levy) on Wednesday, August 18 at 10am.

The show will take place on September 2.

