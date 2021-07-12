Adele, Ed Sheeran And More Rally Round England Squad After Last Night’s Euro 2020 Defeat

By Capital FM

Celebs like Adele, Sophie Turner and Liam Payne shared the love online amid England's loss.

Positivity from your favourite popstars flooded online following Sunday's close match between England and Italy.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the likes of Dua Lipa and Liam Payne took a moment to praise the team online.

From Adele to Ed Sheeran, here's what everyone had to say...

Adele tells team "you made us so proud!"

Following a slew of support that the British pop icon had already posted online throughout the Euros, Adele took to Instagram on Sunday night to continue the love.

The singer proudly posed in her red England kit and wrote: "You did us so proud!

"You brought our game home and brought us all together."

Ed Sheeran calls England players "role models"

Ed posted an adorable snap of his family's football kit hanging up to dry, complete with a miniature uniform for his baby daughter – too cute!

The 'Bad Habits' singer extended his pride to the team, writing: "So proud of what the entire team has achieved.

"It was an absolute joy to watch that tournament, thank you for being such incredible role models."

Dua Lipa tells followers that it will "come home soon"

Dua Lipa had expressed her excitement for England in the week running up to the match – and the support shows no signs of stopping now the Championship is over.

The pop sensation took to her Instagram and posted a story to comment on the "great game".

The 'Levitating' singer continued to express how proud she was of the team!

"We love you England. We'll bring it home soon enough."

Dua Lipa commends the team on her Instagram story. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

David Beckham calls match "heartbreaking"

David Beckham called being in the stands at Sunday's match a "privilege".

Despite the loss the iconic footballer took a moment to highlight the achievements the team had accomplished throughout the European Championship.

He wrote: Heartbreaking result last night but let's remember what really matters. The best result for a men’s England team in more than 50 years."

He capped off the inspiring and emotional post with "hold those heads high.."

Liam Payne sends love to England boys

One Direction alumnus, Liam Payne, took to his socials to tell the team how well they played on Sunday.

The 'Strip That Down" singer posted to his Instagram story: "Got to give them credit".

Liam Payne calls England loss a "shame" on Instagram. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner shows support after England loss. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Turner gave a short but sweet shoutout to England on her Instagram page after the match concluded.

The Game of Thrones actress simply wrote "GOOD LADS" above a repost of the England team's emotional post.

The team said in their first post after the game: "Heartbreak. We gave it everything."

They capped off the post with a heartbreak emoji.

Tom Felton

More proclamations of pride came flooding in for the team as Harry Potter actor, Tom Felton, posted a snap of him donning his England kit.

"The English team did us more than proud."

We love to see such masses of support for the team online after the match that had us all on the edge of our seats!

