Ed Sheeran Is Releasing A Tour Edition Of 'Equals'

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
26 May 2022, 17:47
Ed Sheeran is releasing a repackaged edition of his record-breaking album 'Equals' – here's everything we know.
Ed Sheeran is the gift that keeps on giving! On Wednesday (May 25), the 31-year-old musician excitedly announced a reimagined version of his 'Equals' album – and it's just around the corner!
The hitmaker burst back onto the music scene after a multi-year hiatus from releasing solo music with the arrival of his fourth studio record, often stylised as '=', the project arrived in October 2021.
Ed Sheeran Secretly Welcomes Second Daughter With Wife Cherry
Ed took to several social media platforms to share the news, he revealed on Twitter that the new edition will "include 9 additional tracks".
The shock announcement revealed that the special reworked edition of the album will be dropping on Friday, May 27!
In total, the project boasts a whopping 24 tracks, featuring collaborations with none other than the likes of Taylor Swift, Bring Me The Horizon, Lil Baby, Fireboy DML and Potter Payper.
In Ed's tweet, he unveiled that 'Equals' second release will feature "2 brand new ones [songs], and 2 that were featured in Yesterday.”
The pop star appeared in the 2019 flick Yesterday in a dramatised cameo role, in which he contributed two original tracks to the production.
'One Life' and 'Penguins' were included in the movie but were never officially released, they've now found a home on the tour edition of '=' as track numbers 16 and 17.
Ed is making a long-awaited return to the road with his Mathematics Tour that will see him complete 75 concerts in total!
And now, fans who weren't able to bag tickets can still reap the rewards of the world tour by listening to the new version of the 2021 album!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital