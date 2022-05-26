Ed Sheeran Is Releasing A Tour Edition Of 'Equals'

26 May 2022, 17:47

Ed has surprised us with a new version of his latest album!
Ed has surprised us with a new version of his latest album! Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran is releasing a repackaged edition of his record-breaking album 'Equals' – here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is the gift that keeps on giving! On Wednesday (May 25), the 31-year-old musician excitedly announced a reimagined version of his 'Equals' album – and it's just around the corner!

The hitmaker burst back onto the music scene after a multi-year hiatus from releasing solo music with the arrival of his fourth studio record, often stylised as '=', the project arrived in October 2021.

Ed Sheeran Secretly Welcomes Second Daughter With Wife Cherry

Ed took to several social media platforms to share the news, he revealed on Twitter that the new edition will "include 9 additional tracks".

Ed Sheeran announced the surprise drop on May 25
Ed Sheeran announced the surprise drop on May 25. Picture: Getty

The shock announcement revealed that the special reworked edition of the album will be dropping on Friday, May 27!

In total, the project boasts a whopping 24 tracks, featuring collaborations with none other than the likes of Taylor Swift, Bring Me The Horizon, Lil Baby, Fireboy DML and Potter Payper.

In Ed's tweet, he unveiled that 'Equals' second release will feature "2 brand new ones [songs], and 2 that were featured in Yesterday.”

The pop star appeared in the 2019 flick Yesterday in a dramatised cameo role, in which he contributed two original tracks to the production.

Ed Sheeran is releasing a record in connection with his tour
Ed Sheeran is releasing a record in connection with his tour. Picture: Getty

'One Life' and 'Penguins' were included in the movie but were never officially released, they've now found a home on the tour edition of '=' as track numbers 16 and 17.

Ed is making a long-awaited return to the road with his Mathematics Tour that will see him complete 75 concerts in total!

And now, fans who weren't able to bag tickets can still reap the rewards of the world tour by listening to the new version of the 2021 album!

Ed Sheeran's 'Equals (Tour Edition)' full track list

  1. Tides
  2. Shivers
  3. First Times
  4. Bad Habits
  5. Overpass Graffiti
  6. The Joker and The Queen
  7. Leave Your Life
  8. Collide
  9. 2Step
  10. Stop The Rain
  11. Love in Slow Motion
  12. Visiting Hours
  13. Sandman
  14. Be Right Now
  15. Afterglow
  16. One Life
  17. Penguins
  18. I Will Remember You
  19. Welcome to The World
  20. The Joker and The Queen (Feat. Taylor Swift)
  21. 2Step (Feat. Lil Baby)
  22. Bad Habits (Feat. Bring Me The Horizon)
  23. Peru (with Fireboy DML)
  24. 2Step (Feat. Potter Payper)

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Stranger Things season 4 will be released on May 27

What Time Does Stranger Things Season 4 Come Out In The UK?

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat has been seen for the first time since his horrific accident

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner’s Boyfriend Spotted For First Time Since Near-Fatal Accident

Harry Styles apologised for his risqué songs...

Harry Styles Apologises To Mum For Racy Lyrics At London Show

Marcus Rashford and his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi are now engaged!

Marcus Rashford Gets Engaged To Long-Term Girlfriend Lucia Loi With Lavish Proposal

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Shaughna Phillips from Love Island has ditched her lip fillers

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Looks Unrecognisable After Dissolving Fillers

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star