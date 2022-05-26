Ed Sheeran Is Releasing A Tour Edition Of 'Equals'

Ed has surprised us with a new version of his latest album! Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran is releasing a repackaged edition of his record-breaking album 'Equals' – here's everything we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is the gift that keeps on giving! On Wednesday (May 25), the 31-year-old musician excitedly announced a reimagined version of his 'Equals' album – and it's just around the corner!

The hitmaker burst back onto the music scene after a multi-year hiatus from releasing solo music with the arrival of his fourth studio record, often stylised as '=', the project arrived in October 2021.

Ed Sheeran Secretly Welcomes Second Daughter With Wife Cherry

Ed took to several social media platforms to share the news, he revealed on Twitter that the new edition will "include 9 additional tracks".

Ed Sheeran announced the surprise drop on May 25. Picture: Getty

The shock announcement revealed that the special reworked edition of the album will be dropping on Friday, May 27!

In total, the project boasts a whopping 24 tracks, featuring collaborations with none other than the likes of Taylor Swift, Bring Me The Horizon, Lil Baby, Fireboy DML and Potter Payper.

In Ed's tweet, he unveiled that 'Equals' second release will feature "2 brand new ones [songs], and 2 that were featured in Yesterday.”

The pop star appeared in the 2019 flick Yesterday in a dramatised cameo role, in which he contributed two original tracks to the production.

Ed Sheeran is releasing a record in connection with his tour. Picture: Getty

'One Life' and 'Penguins' were included in the movie but were never officially released, they've now found a home on the tour edition of '=' as track numbers 16 and 17.

Ed is making a long-awaited return to the road with his Mathematics Tour that will see him complete 75 concerts in total!

And now, fans who weren't able to bag tickets can still reap the rewards of the world tour by listening to the new version of the 2021 album!

Ed Sheeran's 'Equals (Tour Edition)' full track list

Tides Shivers First Times Bad Habits Overpass Graffiti The Joker and The Queen Leave Your Life Collide 2Step Stop The Rain Love in Slow Motion Visiting Hours Sandman Be Right Now Afterglow One Life Penguins I Will Remember You Welcome to The World The Joker and The Queen (Feat. Taylor Swift) 2Step (Feat. Lil Baby) Bad Habits (Feat. Bring Me The Horizon) Peru (with Fireboy DML) 2Step (Feat. Potter Payper)

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital