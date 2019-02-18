Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Relationship Timeline: When They Met And What They’ve Said About Their Romance

18 February 2019, 15:48

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been together since summer 2018
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been together since summer 2018. Picture: Getty

Dylan Sprouse and stunning model girlfriend Barbara Palvin have become a firm favourite celebrity couple, but what do we know about their relationship?

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin started dating last year, and the couple have gone from strength to strength in their relationship.

After Dylan brought his girlfriend a takeaway Shake Shack at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November, it was clear just how serious the pair are about each other.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing.

When did Dylan and Barbara meet?

While it’s not known how Barbara and Dylan met, they reportedly started dating in July 2018 following a series of flirty exchanges on Instagram.

They confirmed their relationship on Dylan’s birthday in August when Barbara posted a photo to mark the occasion.

She wrote alongside a selfie: “Even though it’s your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all. Happy Birthday Boss Baby.”

Dylan Sprouse brought his girlfriend Shake Shack after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Dylan Sprouse brought his girlfriend Shake Shack after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Picture: Getty

What have they said about their relationship?

Dylan proved his love for Barbara at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when he was captured standing in the audience with his hand on his heart as his model girlfriend strutted her stuff.

After the show he earned the most boyfriend points when he greeted her with a well deserved burger and chips from Shake Shack.

View this post on Instagram

With my sun of a beach 💙

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Barbara later told Vogue how her man is always surprising her with such heartfelt gestures.

She said: “I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle."

Moving in together

Dylan and Barbara proved their commitment to one another in January when they moved in together into a swanky New York City flat with incredible views.

View this post on Instagram

Two worms officially in the big apple 🍎🐛

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Sharing their relationship milestone on social media, Barbara shared a picture of them surrounded by moving boxes.

She wrote: “Two worms officially in the big apple.”

Dylan’s brother Cole Sprouse also has a famous girlfriend – he’s dating Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

