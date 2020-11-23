Exclusive

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

After collaborating with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to through a birthday party for her 'Prisoner' mate.

Miley Cyrus' latest hit, 'Prisoner', which features Dua Lipa, entered The Official Big Top 40 at number 14, and that's not the only thing the pair will be celebrating.

Dua Lipa joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday, 23 November, which just so happened to be Miley's 28th birthday.

Dua Lipa featured on Miley Cyrus' song 'Prisoner'. Picture: Instagram

Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay helped the 'One Kiss' singer to throw a party for Miley, with balloons, party poppers and even a birthday cake.

Dua then shared a message to her close friend; "Miley, I love you - happy birthday.

"What an amazing birthday gift; to be able to put out your new record, 'Plastic Hearts', which is coming out this week," continued Dua. "I'm so proud of you. I'm sending you lot of love. I'm so excited for the song, and I'll see you soon, sis."

Dua Lipa actually first teased their collaboration, 'Prisoner', exactly a year ago, after Roman quizzed her on the possibility of them working together.

"I'm a big fan of hers, and she's so lovely. We're thinking about doing something together in the near future, but we're talking about it," said Dua Lipa.

This comes after she was said to have recorded a song with Ariana Grande for the Charlie's Angels original soundtrack. Due to timing, however, the song wasn't released, and was instead given to Normani and Nicki Minaj.

