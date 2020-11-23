Exclusive

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

23 November 2020, 09:13

After collaborating with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to through a birthday party for her 'Prisoner' mate.

Miley Cyrus' latest hit, 'Prisoner', which features Dua Lipa, entered The Official Big Top 40 at number 14, and that's not the only thing the pair will be celebrating.

Dua Lipa joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday, 23 November, which just so happened to be Miley's 28th birthday.

> Everything We Know About Dua Lipa’s Virtual 'Studio 2054’ Live Stream Show

Dua Lipa featured on Miley Cyrus' song 'Prisoner'
Dua Lipa featured on Miley Cyrus' song 'Prisoner'. Picture: Instagram

Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay helped the 'One Kiss' singer to throw a party for Miley, with balloons, party poppers and even a birthday cake.

Dua then shared a message to her close friend; "Miley, I love you - happy birthday.

"What an amazing birthday gift; to be able to put out your new record, 'Plastic Hearts', which is coming out this week," continued Dua. "I'm so proud of you. I'm sending you lot of love. I'm so excited for the song, and I'll see you soon, sis."

> Every Dua Lipa Song EVER: Ranked

Dua Lipa actually first teased their collaboration, 'Prisoner', exactly a year ago, after Roman quizzed her on the possibility of them working together.

"I'm a big fan of hers, and she's so lovely. We're thinking about doing something together in the near future, but we're talking about it," said Dua Lipa.

This comes after she was said to have recorded a song with Ariana Grande for the Charlie's Angels original soundtrack. Due to timing, however, the song wasn't released, and was instead given to Normani and Nicki Minaj.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Dua Lipa News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are loving life with their new baby girl.

Gigi Hadid Shares Baby Pictures Of Daughter And Opens Up About ‘Busy’ New Life As A Mum

The UK's four nations have agreed on a Covid plan for Christmas

Coronavirus Rules Over Christmas ‘To Be Lifted’ For Five Days

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Are Shawn And Camila Still Together?

Shawn Mendes

Jesy Nelson's Little Mix fans have flooded Sean Sagar's Instagram.

Jesy Nelson’s Little Mix Fans Flood Boyfriend Sean Sagar’s Instagram With Supportive Messages As She Takes ‘Extended Break’
Little Mix auditioned for X Factor as solo artists in 2011

WATCH: Each Of Little Mix's 2011 X Factor Auditions

Sean Sagar is rumoured to be dating Jesy Nelson

Who Is Sean Sagar? 5 Things You Need To Know About Jesy Nelson’s New Boyfriend From His Age To TV Roles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent