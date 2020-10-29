Everything We Know About Dua Lipa’s Virtual 'Studio 2054’ Live Stream Show

29 October 2020, 14:13

Dua Lipa announced the news of her 'Studio 2054' show on Instagram.
Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Here's everything we know about Dua Lipa's virtual 'Studio 2054' live stream show...

Dua Lipa has announced she is putting on a virtual 'Studio 2054’ live stream show next month.

The Future Nostalgia star, who is in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, has promised a 'brand new dimensional live experience’ and hinted there will be special guests!

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus Collaboration Will Be On Upcoming 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Album

Dua Lipa's live stream will be a ‘brand new dimensional live experience’.
Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Here's everything we know about it...

How can I get tickets to Dua Lipa’s virtual 'Studio 2054’ live stream show?

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday 30 October on the singer's official website.

How much are Dua Lipa’s virtual ‘Studio 2054’ tickets?

Standard tickets are priced at £8.99.

There is also a bundle option, from £15.00, which include exclusive pre-show being the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party!

What date is Dua Lipa’s virtual ’Studio 2054’ live stream show?

Dua’s special one-off performance will air on 27 November.

Where is Dua Lipa’s virtual ‘Studio 2054’ being held?

All we know is that it’s taking place in a warehouse!

