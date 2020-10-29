On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
29 October 2020, 14:13
Here's everything we know about Dua Lipa's virtual 'Studio 2054' live stream show...
Dua Lipa has announced she is putting on a virtual 'Studio 2054’ live stream show next month.
The Future Nostalgia star, who is in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, has promised a 'brand new dimensional live experience’ and hinted there will be special guests!
Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus Collaboration Will Be On Upcoming 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Album
Here's everything we know about it...
Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday 30 October on the singer's official website.
Standard tickets are priced at £8.99.
There is also a bundle option, from £15.00, which include exclusive pre-show being the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party!
Dua’s special one-off performance will air on 27 November.
All we know is that it’s taking place in a warehouse!
> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!