Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Defends Controversial Comments On Covid-19 Vaccine

Picture: Getty / Anwar Hadid/Instagram

Anwar Hadid sparked controversy when he said he would “absolutely not” be getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dua Lipa’s boyfriend Anwar Hadid has had to defend his comments about the coronavirus vaccine after telling his 3.8 million followers he wouldn’t get the jab.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's little brother Anwar has denied being an anti-vaxxer after saying “absolutely not” to a fan who asked if he’ll get the coronavirus vaccine.

The 21-year-old, who suffers from Lyme disease, claimed he’d rather let his body fight Covid-19 “naturally”.

Picture: Getty

After his response went viral, he took to Instagram the following day to set the record straight on what he meant.

He wrote: “I’m not ‘anti-vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects.

“I have taken vaccines before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others."

Picture: Anwar Hadid/Instagram

Picture: Anwar Hadid/Instagram

He added: "Never meant to offend anyone with my words, and I am so grateful for all the frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time."

Anwar continued: "I'm listening and I'm all about the conversation, my response was not to make a stance it was honestly just a thought, but I can't expect you all 2 know where my heart and head is at and that's where I went wrong.”

The model then insisted he’d “be more aware” in future.

