Drake ‘Only You Freestyle’: Meaning and Arabic Translation Following Maya Jama Lyrics

22 July 2020, 15:35

Drake's Arabic lyrics translated have fans thinking he's talking about Rihanna
Drake's Arabic lyrics translated have fans thinking he's talking about Rihanna. Picture: PA/Instagram/YouTube

Drake released his new song ‘Only You Freestyle’ with Headie One, where he gave a shout out to Maya Jama, and fans have been wondering what his Arabic lyrics mean in English, so we’ve translated them.

Drake sent the internet into a meltdown after he called Maya Jama a ‘sweet one’ in his new bop ‘Only You Freestyle’ with Headie One.

Fans rushed to Twitter to speculate about why Stormzy’s ex-girlfriend was featured in the track, causing the former couple’s names to become a trending topic.

Drake ‘Messaged Maya Jama Two Years Ago’ When She Was With Stormzy

However, fans are now wondering what Drake’s Arabic lyrics mean in the new tune, after he surprised people with his multi-lingual abilities, once again.

So, what do Drake’s Arabic lyrics in ‘Only You Freestyle’ mean? Here’s the translation...

Drake ‘Only You Freestyle’: Arabic translation revealed

In Drake’s ‘Only You Freestyle’, he says:

“Arabic ting told me that I look like Yusuf, look like Hamza / Habibti please, ana akeed inta wa ana ahla [sic].”

Loosely translated into English, this means:

“My love, please, I’m sure you and I look better together.”

Drake fans think he was trying to get Rihanna's attention in 'Only You Freestyle'
Drake fans think he was trying to get Rihanna's attention in 'Only You Freestyle'. Picture: Twitter
People wondered what Drake's verse in 'Only You Freestyle' translated to from Arabic
People wondered what Drake's verse in 'Only You Freestyle' translated to from Arabic. Picture: Twitter

Why does Drake rap in Arabic in ‘Only You Freestyle’?

Fans have been speculating if Drake's Arabic lyrics were directed at Rihanna
Fans have been speculating if Drake's Arabic lyrics were directed at Rihanna. Picture: PA

Drake is no stranger to using different languages in his songs, after previously singing in French in his recent bop ‘Greece’, as well as talking in Spanish in his 2018 song ‘MIA’.

He’s also used some Arabic words in tracks before, including in his track ‘Portland’, in 2017.

However, fans have joked about his recent lyrics being pointed at his former flame Rihanna, in particular, after she split from her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, in January this year.

A number of people took to Twitter to make links between the lyrics and his ex-beau, with one writing: "Rihanna date an Arabian and drake learns Arabic!!! Make sure the woman you love is pushing you to greatness [sic].”

"Someone said Drake seen Rihanna dating that saudi billionaire & decided to go off in Arabic [laughing emoji] [sic],” joked another.

