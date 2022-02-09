Dr Alex Splits From Girlfriend Ellie Hecht After One Year Of Dating

Dr Alex and his girlfriend Ellie Hecht have apparently called it quits. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram

Dr Alex George and his girlfriend Ellie Hecht have apparently ended their year-long relationship.

Dr Alex George has reportedly split from his barrister clerk girlfriend, Ellie Hecht.

The former Love Island star began dating Ellie in January 2021 and went on to make their relationship Instagram official last summer.

However, according to a friend of the couple - via this tabloid - the pair have now called it quits after a year together.

Dr Alex and Ellie Hecht have reportedly split. Picture: @ellielhecht/Instagram

Dr Alex and his girlfriend Ellie have allegedly ended their romance after a year of dating. Picture: @ellielhecht/Instagram

Their pal told the tabloid: “Alex and Ellie tried everything to make it work but sometimes it's just not meant to be.

“They have now gone their separate ways after a very emotional phone conversation."

During their relationship, the A&E doctor and his girlfriend adopted a puppy named Freddie together - and now Ellie is said to be keeping their pup.

Dr Alex and Ellie share a dog together named Freddie. Picture: Instagram

Ellie Hecht will apparently keep her and Alex George's dog. Picture: @ellielhecht/Instagram

Their friend went on to say: “Ellie will be keeping Freddie and has moved her stuff out of Alex's new flat.

"It's heartbreaking for everyone and Alex is determined they stay friends."

The pair first went public with their relationship when they shared loved-up snaps during their romantic getaway to Cornwall last summer.

Dr Alex is yet to address his alleged split from Ellie.

