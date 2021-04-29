Dr Alex George Surprises His Mum With £21,000 Dream Car In Touching Video

29 April 2021

Dr Alex George treated his mum to the car of her dreams - a red Mini Cooper convertible.
Dr Alex George treated his mum to the car of her dreams - a red Mini Cooper convertible. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram/YouTube
Love Island star Dr Alex George has bought his mum her dream car and documented the emotional moment in his latest YouTube video.

Dr Alex George has warmed peoples’ hearts everywhere after revealing he surprised his mum with her dream car.

The 30-year-old former Love Island star wanted to treat his mum to thank her for her ongoing support throughout his life by buying her dream car - a shiny red Mini Cooper convertible.

He shared the touching moment his mum, Jane, was gifted with the £21,000 car as he documented her emotional response in his latest YouTube video.

Taking to Instagram, he shared pictures of his mum smiling at the steering wheel of her new car, alongside a heartwarming caption.

Dr Alex George gifted his mum a brand new car.
Dr Alex George gifted his mum a brand new car. Picture: YouTube/Alex George

He wrote: “SURPRISE [heart emoji] Mum has always put my brothers and I first and made so many sacrifices for us over the years.

“For as long as I can remember, Mum has been saying that one day she would love a drive in a convertible Mini.

“Well Mum, you now have one of your own, which you can drive every single day!

“I hope you love it Mum, Paddington [her dog] is certainly excited for a spin with the roof down.”

Dr Alex's friends and followers praised him for his sweet surprise.
Dr Alex's friends and followers praised him for his sweet surprise. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram

Alex’s mum was in shock when receiving the car in the emotional video, and many people rushed to the comments to praise the former reality star for his sweet surprise.

Praising his selfless act, one person wrote: “The only guy from love island that still has all of my respect!”

“This is absolutely pure, you can tell how much she’s always wanted this car despite it being quite simple. Bless her heart, I hope she enjoys it !! You’re amazing Dr Alex,” read another comment.

