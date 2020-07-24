Love Island’s Dr Alex George Announces Death Of ‘Beautiful’ Little Brother

Dr Alex's confirmed his little brother has died on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Love Island's Dr Alex George's brother has died.

Love Island’s Dr Alex George has announced the death of his little brother.

The NHS worker, shared the tragic news on Instagram with his 1.4million followers on Friday.

Dr Alex announced the tragic news on Instagram. Picture: instagram

He also heartbreakingly revealed how his younger sibling was due to start medical school next month.

His post read: “I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

“I love you so much Llŷr. The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

“We are hurting so bad. No words can explain.

“As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much.

“Please rest in peace x Our boy.”

Fans of the reality star rushed to send their condolences in the comments section.

“Heartbreaking, so so sorry for your loss! Sending your family lots of love, wrote one.”

Another added: “My deepest thoughts and sympathies to you and your family. So very sorry indeed for your loss.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

