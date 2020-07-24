Love Island’s Dr Alex George Announces Death Of ‘Beautiful’ Little Brother

24 July 2020, 17:03

Dr Alex's confirmed his little brother has died on Instagram.
Dr Alex's confirmed his little brother has died on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Love Island's Dr Alex George's brother has died.

Love Island’s Dr Alex George has announced the death of his little brother.

The NHS worker, shared the tragic news on Instagram with his 1.4million followers on Friday.

Iain Stirling Dedicates Love Island BAFTA Nomination To Caroline Flack

Dr Alex announced the tragic news on Instagram.
Dr Alex announced the tragic news on Instagram. Picture: instagram

He also heartbreakingly revealed how his younger sibling was due to start medical school next month.

His post read: “I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

“I love you so much Llŷr. The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

“We are hurting so bad. No words can explain.

“As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much.

“Please rest in peace x Our boy.”

Fans of the reality star rushed to send their condolences in the comments section.

“Heartbreaking, so so sorry for your loss! Sending your family lots of love, wrote one.”

Another added: “My deepest thoughts and sympathies to you and your family. So very sorry indeed for your loss.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

More News

See more More News

Khloe has broken her social media silence.

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence Over Kanye West Drama And Urges Fans To ‘Spread Love’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said 'it really is time for change now'

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Opens Up About Lack Of Representation For Black Artists In Music Industry
Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated in 2008

Taylor Swift Sings About Buying Ex Joe Jonas A Gift For His Baby With Sophie Turner In New Song ‘Invisible String’
The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed

Will There Be A Kissing Booth 3? What We Know So Far

TV & Film

Justin Bieber is kicking off his world tour in California

Justin Bieber Announces 2021 ‘Changes’ World Tour: Dates & Locations Revealed

A snap of Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill's lunch has surfaced online

Proof Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill Met Up Emerges Following Kanye West’s Divorce Claims

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music