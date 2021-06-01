Dove Cameron On Why She Avoided Confirming Sexuality

1 June 2021, 17:26

Dove Cameron talks about feeling 'queer' in an interview
Dove Cameron talks about feeling 'queer' in an interview. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dove Cameron got candid about her sexuality and being afraid of coming out to the public.

Dove Cameron has opened up about her sexuality and why she was nervous about coming out publicly.

The ex-Disney starlet graced her first LGBTQI+ cover for Gay Times' Summer 2021 issue, speaking about coming out as a bi-sexual woman and how she was afraid of being accused of 'queerbaiting'.

Why The Powerpuff Girls Reboot Pilot Is Being Reshot

Dove originally spoke about her sexuality on an Instagram live last year, speaking candidly to her followers: "Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer."

Dove Cameron gets real about why she was afraid to come out
Dove Cameron gets real about why she was afraid to come out. Picture: Getty

In her interview, she discussed how she had hinted at her sexuality throughout her career but never explicitly confirmed it.

"I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody."

The 25-year-old actress proclaimed that she hopes her coming out can inspire her young audiences to feel confident in how they identify.

She said: "I hope it helps, that’s why I came out.

"I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of having room for people with platforms to be human and not to be picked apart."

The singer who is set to star in the upcoming remake of The Powerpuff Girls explained that she never knew when the right time to go public was despite never being confused about her sexual orientation.

Dove Cameron is publicly embracing her sexuality
Dove Cameron is publicly embracing her sexuality. Picture: Getty

Dove continued: "I was never confused about who I was, I felt like I wouldn’t be accepted and I had this strange narrative that people wouldn’t believe me."

We are so happy that Dove is leading by example and embracing her sexuality!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The low-down on the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson situation

What’s Really Going On Between Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson?

Ed Sheeran is reportedly becoming the face of TikTok

Ed Sheeran Becoming Face Of TikTok In 'Big Money' Deal

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January

All The Beautiful Photos Of Halsey’s Baby Bump So Far

Demi Jones' cancer was originally missed by doctors

Love Island Star Demi Jones Originally Told By Doctors Cancerous Lump Was ‘Harmless’

Niall Horan was called out by Liam Payne for a game of golf

Liam Payne Hilariously Calls Out Niall Horan For A Game Of Golf

Jack Fincham and Frankie Sims are dating

Love Island’s Jack Fincham And TOWIE’s Frankie Sims Are Dating

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?