Why The Powerpuff Girls Reboot Pilot Is Being Reshot

26 May 2021, 13:18

The Powerpuff Girls reboot is being re-shot
The Powerpuff Girls reboot is being re-shot. Picture: The CW / The Cartoon Network
The Powerpuff Girls’ pilot is being reshot after it was filmed last month.

It was announced earlier this year that iconic cartoon The Powerpuff Girls is be given a live-action update in a brand new series on The CW.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are the main cast members in the new show as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively, shooting scenes for the pilot in Atlanta in April.

Powerpuff Girls Reboot Pilot Script Leaks & It's Not What Fans Were Expecting

The new series will follow the girls as grown ups, disillusioned after spending their childhood as America’s bad guy-fighting trio in the early 00s.

The cast of the Powerpuff Girls reboot
The cast of the Powerpuff Girls reboot. Picture: The CW
The Powerpuff Girls left screens in 2005
The Powerpuff Girls left screens in 2005. Picture: Cartoon Network

However, it’s now been reported the pilot episodes will be re-shot.

According to Deadline, the series will be reworked and re-piloted, with the main cast, writers and producers remaining on board.

“The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss,” said The CW chairman.

The project is being produced by Warner Bros TV/Berlanti Prods and Warner Bros TV Group president Channing Dungey recently spoke about the struggles of adapting such a huge animation into live-action.

Dove Cameron stars in the Powerpuff Girls reboot
Dove Cameron stars in the Powerpuff Girls reboot. Picture: Getty
Chloe Bennett will play Blossom in the Powerpuff Girls
Chloe Bennett will play Blossom in the Powerpuff Girls. Picture: Getty
Yana Perrault will star as Buttercup
Yana Perrault will star as Buttercup. Picture: Yana Perrault/Instagram

She said: “We’ve got a trio of terrific actresses at the centre of that.

“I’m not going to say that it hasn’t been a challenge. Bringing a children’s cartoon into live-action adulthood has been a really fine line to walk, but I think we’ve done a pretty great job walking it.”

News of the re-shoot comes after a script apparently from the new episodes leaked online.

The alleged script – which has no doubt since been edited – was not what fans were expecting as it involved conversations about the girls’ sex lives, feeling hungover and a joke about leaking nudes.

