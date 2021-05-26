Why The Powerpuff Girls Reboot Pilot Is Being Reshot
26 May 2021, 13:18
The Powerpuff Girls’ pilot is being reshot after it was filmed last month.
It was announced earlier this year that iconic cartoon The Powerpuff Girls is be given a live-action update in a brand new series on The CW.
Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are the main cast members in the new show as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively, shooting scenes for the pilot in Atlanta in April.
Powerpuff Girls Reboot Pilot Script Leaks & It's Not What Fans Were Expecting
The new series will follow the girls as grown ups, disillusioned after spending their childhood as America’s bad guy-fighting trio in the early 00s.
However, it’s now been reported the pilot episodes will be re-shot.
According to Deadline, the series will be reworked and re-piloted, with the main cast, writers and producers remaining on board.
“The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss,” said The CW chairman.
The project is being produced by Warner Bros TV/Berlanti Prods and Warner Bros TV Group president Channing Dungey recently spoke about the struggles of adapting such a huge animation into live-action.
She said: “We’ve got a trio of terrific actresses at the centre of that.
“I’m not going to say that it hasn’t been a challenge. Bringing a children’s cartoon into live-action adulthood has been a really fine line to walk, but I think we’ve done a pretty great job walking it.”
News of the re-shoot comes after a script apparently from the new episodes leaked online.
The alleged script – which has no doubt since been edited – was not what fans were expecting as it involved conversations about the girls’ sex lives, feeling hungover and a joke about leaking nudes.
