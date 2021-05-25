Powerpuff Girls Reboot Pilot Script Leaks & It's Not What Fans Were Expecting

The Powerpuff Girls is being given a reboot. Picture: The CW

By Capital FM

A script from the pilot of the Powerpuff Girls reboot leaked online, and fans are hoping it’s not the final draft.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault will play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup on The CW’s re-boot of The Powerpuff Girls, a live-action series following the grown-up version of the characters that became America’s superheroes in the early 00s.

However, the long-anticipated revival of the former cartoon series might not be what fans had in mind.

WATCH: Lili Reinhart Posts Unseen Footage From The 'Riverdale' Pilot

A script from the pilot went viral online after it was leaked, and some of the girls’ conversations are far from sugar and spice and everything nice.

Chloe Bennett will play Blossom in the Powerpuff Girls. Picture: Getty

Dove Cameron stars in the Powerpuff Girls reboot. Picture: Getty

One of the exchanges shared on Twitter between the girls is as follows:

Buttercup: “Bloss! Wake up! Or we’ll leak your nudes everywhere!

“(Off Bubble’s confusion) That worked on you once.”

Another exchange details Blossom walking into Buttercup’s room where she’s just had sex with a woman she met in a bar the night before.

Yana Perrault stars in the Powerpuff Girls. Picture: Getty

Someone on Resetera leaked the script for that CW Powerpuff Girls pilot



Hoo boy pic.twitter.com/HTfqrVnRdQ — New Clever Name Now That I'm Going Outside Again (@fawfulator) May 24, 2021

According to the script into and pictures released from the set in April, the girls still wear the iconic pink, blue and green costumes, which makes some of the leaked conversations seem even more bizarre.

When the scripts hit an Internet forum, fans of the show pointed out it has no doubt been changed and edited quite a bit since it was leaked.

The Powerpuff Girls remake started filming in April 2021 in Atlanta.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital