Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp To Set Her Up With His Stranger Things Costar

7 July 2022, 12:40 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 14:43

Doja Cat wants a Stranger Things star to hit her up
Doja Cat wants a Stranger Things star to hit her up. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Noah Schnapp has been playing cupid after Doja Cat slid in his DMs looking for dating advice...

Doja Cat boldly made it known that there is a certain Stranger Things star that she's hoping to get the attention of...

In true 2022 fashion, the pop sensation took to Instagram to hit up Netflix star Noah Schnapp and ask him to connect her with her Stranger Things crush, Joseph Quinn!

Doja Cat Pulls Out Of 2022 Festivals & The Weeknd Tour After Tonsil Surgery

Noah, who portrays Willy Byers in the sci-fi mega-hit, dished on the hilarious conversation with the 'Freaky Deaky' singer with none other than a TikTok video.

He showed his followers Doja's insta message, showing that she asked him to help get the star to "hit her up", she wrote: "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [sic]."

Doja Cat asked Noah Schnapp a favour on the 'Gram
Doja Cat asked Noah Schnapp a favour on the 'Gram. Picture: Alamy
Doja Cat wanted to get in touch with Joseph Quinn
Doja Cat wanted to get in touch with Joseph Quinn. Picture: Alamy

She then went on to ask if the 29-year-old star – who plays Eddie Munson on the show – had a girlfriend before continuing to ask for romantic advice from Schnapp.

The actor went on to advise the pop star to "slide into his DMs" – sound advice! Doja replied: “I don’t know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Noah, not wasting any time, then sent the 'Get Into It (Yuh)' songstress Joseph's Instagram account, writing: "Right here ma’am.”

The Stranger Things actor shared the interaction with his 26 million followers on TikTok, captioning the clip as "Thirsty Doja".

Noah Schnapp shared the conversation with Doja Cat on TikTok
Noah Schnapp shared the conversation with Doja Cat on TikTok. Picture: Noah Schnapp/TikTok
Noah Schnapp has been playing cupid
Noah Schnapp has been playing cupid. Picture: Alamy

The video has already amassed a whopping 15.4 million views at the time of writing, with fans having field day over the conversation in the comments.

One user commented: "Noah exposing Doja was not something I was ready for today."

Another wrote: "do we blame her? NOOOPE [sic]."

Both Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn are yet to speak on the leaked conversation – but who knows, maybe she did slide into his DMs. Only time will tell...

