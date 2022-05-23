Doja Cat Pulls Out Of 2022 Festivals & The Weeknd Tour After Tonsil Surgery

Doja Cat's surgery has forced her to pull out of her live shows. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Doja Cat has cancelled her 2022 live performance dates following tonsil surgery – here is everything we know so far.

On May 20, Doja Cat announced that a slew of her upcoming performances has been axed due to her tonsil surgery.

The 'Freaky Deaky' songstress took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of her 2022 live dates amid the aftermath from her vocal issues.

The 26-year-old wrote to her fans: "Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling."

Doja revealed that she had no choice but to cancel her festival run as well as other commitments, revealing that the decision made her "feel horrible".

Doja Cat has cancelled her 2022 festival run. Picture: Getty

In the lead up to Doja's announcement, she had sent out several tweets regarding a growth that was forming on one of her tonsils.

She hinted that she “might have some bad news for yall coming soon”.

Doja revealed that her “whole throat is f****d” after the operation, and her statement soon followed, which was met by caring words from fans.

The pop star tweeted in response to the outpouring of love: "yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you. [sic]."

Doja Cat released a statement regarding the axed dates on May 20. Picture: Getty

Is Doja Cat going on tour with The Weeknd?

Doja Cat was set to support The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour this summer until she was forced to pull out due to her ongoing tonsil issues.

She confirmed via her announcement tweet that she wouldn't be able to complete the US and Canada tour dates.

The 'Planet Her' musician posted: "That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour.

"I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all," she shared in an emotional post to her fans.

The Weeknd's tour will kick off in July, a replacement support act is yet to be announced.

Will Doja Cat be at Wireless Festival 2022?

Doja Cat will sadly not be able to honour her commitment to perform a set at 2022's Wireless Festival.

The 'Woman' singer was set to be a headline act at the London-based musical festival before her cancellation statement.

Wireless publicly supported Doja's decision to put her recovery first with a post on Twitter, they revealed that they will be announcing a replacement headliner soon.

We are saddened by the cancellation of Doja Cat’s summer tour, including her performance at GoPuff presents Wireless. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to our stage in future years. A replacement will be announced soon 💜#GopuffxWireless https://t.co/vnp3EnXlGz — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) May 23, 2022

Will Doja Cat still perform at Glastonbury 2022?

Glastonbury is making its long-awaited return in 2022, with acts such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Kendrick Lamar taking to the stage.

However, Doja Cat will no longer be performing at the festival, which was set to be her first appearance at the iconic British event.

Glastonbury Festival are yet to make a public announcement regarding Doja's replacement.

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest.

