Doja Cat’s Secret Boyfriend Accidentally Interrupted Her Instagram Live

Doja Cat accidentally sparked rumours that she has a boyfriend when she recently went live on Instagram.

Doja Cat gave a little more than she bargained for when she recently went live on Instagram…

The ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ songstress treated her whopping 20 million followers to a candid live video when she got an unexpected interruption.

The 26-year-old star was playfully replying to fans comments as she chilled out in a swimming pool when a voice in the background called ‘babe’ out to her.

Doja instantly tried to diffuse the situation, making sure the mystery man didn’t let anything else slip whilst she was filming.

Doja Cat sparked rumours that she has a secret boyfriend. Picture: Alamy

The pop sensation has remained tightlipped about her love life in the media, making the slip-up a surprise to fans.

The clip shows her sheepishly replying to the rumoured beau, saying back to him, "I’m on live," making sure she didn’t get him in shot of the camera.

Doja then went on to laugh off the situation before hilariously saying to the camera: "Okay, gotta go bye."

The ‘Woman’ singer abruptly ended the live – giving fans a lot to talk about in the process!

Doja Cat had a slip up on Insta live. Picture: Doja Cat/Instagram

Fans took to Twitter after Doja's live video. Picture: Alamy

Of course, Doja stans took to Twitter to gush over the adorably awkward moment – with some even theorising who her secret boyfriend could be…

One user wrote: "A MAN CALLED DOJA BABE THEN SHE STOPPED THE LIVE [sic]."

Another tweeted: "Doja cat is the only celeb who is actually weird and relatable without trying because this is too funny."

Doja Cat is yet to talk about the online faux pas, with fans all wondering if she go Insta official with her man?

