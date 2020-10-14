Demi Lovato Defends Taylor Swift’s Stance On Politics

Demi Lovato defended Taylor Swift's decision to finally speak out on politics. Picture: Getty

Demi Lovato is standing by fellow pop star Taylor Swift and her decision to speak out on politics after years of staying quiet.

Demi Lovato may have had a tumultuous few weeks amidst her split from ex Max Ehrich, but the singer is turning her attentions to nationwide matters in the run up to the US election, using Taylor Swift as an example of celebrities voicing their political opinion.

The 28-year-old is about to release her new song ‘Commander in Chief’, aiming questions about social injustice toward President Trump.

Like many of her fellow celebrities with an equally huge social media platform, Demi is urging her followers to vote, using Taylor as an example for getting involved in politics.

Demi Lovato is releasing a song titled 'Commander in Chief' aimed at Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Asked by CNN why she chose to weigh in on politics, Demi said: "You're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying ... for years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too.

“It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that's using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong."

Taylor documented the moment she chose to break her political silence in her Netflix film, Miss Americana, where she was seen in a heated discussion with her dad over whether to speak out as he was concerned for her safety if she did.

The ‘Lover’ singer has remained a vocal activist for social injustice ever since, even tweeting President Trump vowing to ‘vote him out’ in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May.

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift have known each other for their whole careers. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift only recently spoke out on politics in the last few years. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Demi’s has filled her new song ‘Commander in Chief’ with questions she’s ‘always wanted to ask’ the President.

She said: “I don't really actually want to do that [write him a letter] and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

In the song, Demi sings: "Do you even know the truth/We're in a state of crisis/People are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel/To still be able to breathe?"

Demi has made a return to music in recent weeks following her split from fiancé and boyfriend of six months Max.

