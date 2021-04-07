Demi Lovato Tears Up Discussing Split From Max Ehrich In Final Documentary Episode

Demi Lovato opened up about her split from Max Ehrich in her documentary. Picture: Getty / Demi Lovato/YouTube

By Kathryn Knight

Demi Lovato opened up about her split from Max Ehrich in documentary Dancing with the Devil.

Demi Lovato’s engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich shocked fans when they announced they were set to wed, but fans were even more stunned to find out the couple split a few months later.

And in an episode of her YouTube documentary Dancing with the Devil, Demi spoke in detail about their relationship for the first time.

Demi Lovato: 3 Of The Most Talked-About Moments From Her Joe Rogan Interview

The 28-year-old broke down as she said she’s had to “mourn the person I thought he was.”

Demi Lovato welled up talking about her split from Max Ehrich. Picture: Demi Lovato/YouTube

She said in a video log she filmed herself in October: “So my life has kind of flipped upside down. I’m no longer engaged.

“I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. Good news is, I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. Ugh. It’s just sh***y.”

She then returned to the camera a few hours later to say it “wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through.”

Demi added: “So I thought this whole time that I didn’t miss him, I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this.”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged after five months together. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

In more recent clips captured for the documentary, Demi said she “didn’t actually know the person she was engaged to.”

“We were only together four or five months,” Demi added. “It was false advertising.”

The songstress said she was “just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done.”

In the wake of Demi’s split from Max old tweets allegedly posted by the actor resurfaced, in which he pitted her against Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato said she had to 'mourn' the person she thought Max was. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

He allegedly also left thirsty messages on old posts by Selena, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Demi went on to say she feels she’s “too queer to marry a man right now” and wants to “live her life” before making such big milestones.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital