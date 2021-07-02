Demi Lovato Thanks Lizzo For Correcting Pap Who Misgendered Them

Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo for correcting a pap who misgendered them. Picture: Getty

Demi Lovato called Lizzo ‘a f******g’ queen for correcting a photographer who got their pronouns wrong.

Demi Lovato announced in May they now identify as non-binary, going by the pronouns they/them.

So when a photographer misgendered Demi while asking Lizzo about the singer, the ’Truth Hurts’ hitmaker was quick to correct them.

Sharing the clip on their Instagram Stories, Demi called Lizzo a “f*****g queen.”

"I love you, thank you” Demi added.

Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

In the video Lizzo was seen getting questioned by a paparazzi on whether she’ll be performing with Demi at a jazz festival in New Orleans, using “her” to refer to the ‘Confident’ star.

“We don’t have a song together,” Lizzo told the photographer.

And after he misgendered Demi again, Lizzo corrected him by saying: “They. Demi goes by they.”

The paparazzi thanked Lizzo for correcting him and it wasn’t long before the exchange went viral online.

Demi Lovato changed their pronouns in May. Picture: Getty

Demi announced back in May that they’re non-binary, changing their pronouns after doing “healing and self-reflective work.”

The 28-year-old said: “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”

They added they are “still learning and coming into myself”.

