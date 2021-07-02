Demi Lovato Thanks Lizzo For Correcting Pap Who Misgendered Them

2 July 2021, 12:29

Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo for correcting a pap who misgendered them
Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo for correcting a pap who misgendered them. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Demi Lovato called Lizzo ‘a f******g’ queen for correcting a photographer who got their pronouns wrong.

Demi Lovato announced in May they now identify as non-binary, going by the pronouns they/them.

So when a photographer misgendered Demi while asking Lizzo about the singer, the ’Truth Hurts’ hitmaker was quick to correct them.

Sharing the clip on their Instagram Stories, Demi called Lizzo a “f*****g queen.”

"I love you, thank you” Demi added.

Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo
Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

In the video Lizzo was seen getting questioned by a paparazzi on whether she’ll be performing with Demi at a jazz festival in New Orleans, using “her” to refer to the ‘Confident’ star.

“We don’t have a song together,” Lizzo told the photographer.

And after he misgendered Demi again, Lizzo corrected him by saying: “They. Demi goes by they.”

The paparazzi thanked Lizzo for correcting him and it wasn’t long before the exchange went viral online.

Demi Lovato changed their pronouns in May
Demi Lovato changed their pronouns in May. Picture: Getty

Demi announced back in May that they’re non-binary, changing their pronouns after doing “healing and self-reflective work.”

The 28-year-old said: “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”

They added they are “still learning and coming into myself”.

