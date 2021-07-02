Demi Lovato Thanks Lizzo For Correcting Pap Who Misgendered Them

On Air Now
Demi Lovato called Lizzo ‘a f******g’ queen for correcting a photographer who got their pronouns wrong.
Demi Lovato announced in May they now identify as non-binary, going by the pronouns they/them.
So when a photographer misgendered Demi while asking Lizzo about the singer, the ’Truth Hurts’ hitmaker was quick to correct them.
Sharing the clip on their Instagram Stories, Demi called Lizzo a “f*****g queen.”
"I love you, thank you” Demi added.
In the video Lizzo was seen getting questioned by a paparazzi on whether she’ll be performing with Demi at a jazz festival in New Orleans, using “her” to refer to the ‘Confident’ star.
“We don’t have a song together,” Lizzo told the photographer.
And after he misgendered Demi again, Lizzo corrected him by saying: “They. Demi goes by they.”
The paparazzi thanked Lizzo for correcting him and it wasn’t long before the exchange went viral online.
Demi announced back in May that they’re non-binary, changing their pronouns after doing “healing and self-reflective work.”
The 28-year-old said: “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”
They added they are “still learning and coming into myself”.
