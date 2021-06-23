WATCH: Lizzo's Instant Short Haircut Regret Is All Of Us At The Salon

By Capital FM

Lizzo gave fans a glimpse of her new short hair after chopping off her locks.

Lizzo has just had a new hair makeover and she appears to be having the post-haircut blues!

We’ve all been sat at the hairdressers and nodded when asked if we like our new haircut when really we’re crying inside, and the ‘Juice’ songstress just let us live through the most relatable experience of it.

She hopped on TikTok to give absolutely no context but a video of herself debuting her styled bob accompanied by the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend audio.

Another clip of her waving with her new short hair popped up over it, as she captioned it: “LIKE FOR PART 2, STORY TIME???”

Lizzo showcased her new short hairdo. Picture: @lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo kept it real with her fans. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Honestly Lizzo, we’re going to need the storytime!

Going through the stages of haircut grief, the 33-year-old proved she’s all of us when we’re still adjusting to a new look, but if we’re being honest, she still looks incredible!

Her loyal fans even took to the comments to tell her that themselves.

“I LIKE IT THO [sic],” penned one fan.

Lizzo didn't seem too pleased with her new haircut. Picture: PA

“WAIT BUT IT LOOKS SO PRETTY,” said another.

A third assured Lizzo: “I kind of dig that cut on you! You are always beautiful.”

At this point, we can always rely on Lizzo’s fans to be the sweetest around!

Meanwhile, we’ll be patiently waiting for storytime on this one…

