Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary And Changes Pronouns

Demi Lovato changes pronouns and announces gender identity journey. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Demi Lovato announced that they identify as non-binary and has officially changed their pronouns.

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to announce to fans that they identify as non-binary.

Demi stated that they have officially changed their pronouns to they/them, with the star already using the new Instagram feature to display these on their profile.

The singer posted a video to their socials to proudly declare their news, Demi said: "This past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. Through this work, I have come to the conclusion that I identify as non-binary."

The comment section of the hit-makers Instagram post was soon inundated with support from fans and declarations of pride for Demi.

Demi went on to say: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel my most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering."

The star, 28, goes into more depth around the topic of gender identity in their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

The 'Cool For The Summer' singer announced the new podcast at the beginning of May, with its focus being on 'identity, activism, philanthropy and beyond'.

The first episode centres around Demi's gender identity journey as they host conversations with special guest, Alok Vaid Menon, an important voice in the non-binary community.

Demi Lovato expresses to fans that they are now using they/them pronouns. Picture: Getty

The announcement came just a couple of months after the release of Demi's seventh studio album,'Dancing with the Devil', and the hard-hitting documentary series of the same name.

In the docu-series, the singer talks openly about their struggles with mental health, addiction and their 2018 heroin overdose.

Demi speaks with Alok about their addictions in relation to their identity in the podcast: "When I overdosed, I feel like the reason why it happened was because I was ignoring my truth, I was suppressing who I was in order to please.

Demi Lovato is open about their gender identity and personal struggles with fans. Picture: Getty

Demi goes on to further explain why they wish people to respect their new pronouns: "To me it would mean the world if people could start identifying me as they/them. I will also be accepting if people slip and say her/she, because I know being in my position, it’s going to take a while for people to get used to."

To hear more about the singer's gender identity journey, an episode of the 4D: With Demi Lovato will be released to all podcasting platforms every Wednesday.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please check our article on How To Get Help With Your Mental Health or the below LGBTQ+ links

MindOut

MindOut is a mental health service run by and for lesbians, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people.

Stonewall

Stonewall campaigns for the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people across Britain.

Mermaids

A charity helping gender-diverse kids, young people and their families since 1995.



