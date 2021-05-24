Demi Jones Returns To Instagram After Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis To Thank Fans 'For The Love'

24 May 2021, 13:06

Demi Jones thanked fans for their love after her thyroid cancer diagnosis
Demi Jones thanked fans for their love after her thyroid cancer diagnosis. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram
Demi Jones thanked fans on Instagram after the terrifying health update that she’s been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Demi Jones, 22, has been keeping fans updated on her health since finding a lump in her throat.

On Thursday Demi told her Instagram followers she’s been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and will now have to have the rest of her thyroid removed.

Love Island’s Demi Jones Supported By Co-Star Shaughna Phillips After Cancer Diagnosis

A few days later the Love Island star returned to social media to thank fans for their love and support, assuring them she’ll “get through this.”

Demi Jones was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having a lump in her neck removed
Demi Jones was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having a lump in her neck removed. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Alongside a sweet photo of herself with her dog, Demi wrote: “I’ll get through this, and I’ll do it with a smile on my face. Thank you for all the love.”

Fellow islander Dr Alex, who appeared on the series in 2018, commented to say he’s “sending love” while villa pal Paige Turley, who won the 2020 winter series with Finley Tapp, replied: “You got this girl.”

Demi took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell her followers about her results, after the lump was removed from her neck in April.

She wrote: “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer.

Demi Jones was on the winter version of Love Island in 2020
Demi Jones was on the winter version of Love Island in 2020. Picture: ITV

"The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my Thyroid.

“I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger.”

Demi first told fans about her health concerns at the start of April, revealing her shock when doctors told her the lump could be “potentially cancerous.”

