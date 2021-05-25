Demi Jones Accused Of ‘Lying’ About Thyroid Cancer

Demi Jones said cruel trolls told her she’s “lying” about her cancer diagnosis.

Love Island star Demi Jones, 22, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning to talk about the shocking news of her thyroid cancer diagnosis.

After sharing her health news publicly earlier in May, Demi was flooded with love and support from her fans, but a small group of people have accused her of “lying” about her cancer.

She told Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull: “Even with my cancer, I’ve still had nasty comments, [people saying] 'she’s lying', this and that. I just woke up and thought it’s ridiculous.

“I don’t respond to anything, I’m quite strong and it’s not worth my time.”

Demi continued: “It makes me sad. I’m not lying about this, it’s a really serious thing and I don’t want to be going through this.”

However, she did add that she’s had “the most amazing support” and a lot of young girls have been in touch to say they too have booked appointments.

The reality star revealed her appointment to check the lump on her neck had been pushed back multiple times over seven months, due to the national lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But she insisted on pushing for appointments after seeing her stepdad go through cancer himself.

She said ultrasounds and blood tests came back all clear, so she asked for the lump to have a sample taken from it, and that’s when doctors discovered it was potentially cancerous.

