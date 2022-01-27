Dani Dyer Shuts Down Speculation She’s Pregnant – Calling Follower's Question ‘An Insult’

Dani Dyer had to shut down speculation she's pregnant. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer hit back at a fan who asked if she’s pregnant for the second time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dani Dyer has denied she’s pregnant with her second baby after a fan asked if she was expecting.

The former Love Islander, who already has son Santiago with ex Sammy Kimmence, posted a photo of her glamorous outfit on Wednesday, posing with her hand on her stomach.

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

After a fan asked if she was pregnant, Dan branded their question ‘an insult.’

Dani Dyer posted a now-deleted selfie in this outfit. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

In an exchange which has since been deleted, a fan replied to the Instagram upload: “Oh little one on the way?” Leading Dani to reply: “No! And that is an insult to call someone pregnant if they aren’t.”

In the photo, Dani looked stunning in a 70’s-style halter neck and black flared trousers.

The picture was from her date night with new boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, a West Ham player.

Dani Dyer's baby boy Santi turned one this month. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

The couple got dressed up for a date night together after celebrating Dani’s son Santi’s first birthday.

Dani and her family threw the tot an extravagant birthday party filled with blue balloons, a sweet treat stand, a Prosecco wall and goody bags.

The youngster also had a three-tier birthday cake for the occasion.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital