Dani Dyer Speaks Out On Parenting Alone After Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Was Jailed

16 August 2021, 12:43

Dani Dyer is a single parent after boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was jailed
Dani Dyer is a single parent after boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was jailed. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Love Island star Dani Dyer said she sometimes finds it “hard” parenting alone, after boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was jailed.

Dani Dyer admitted during an Instagram Q&A it can be “hard” being a single mum to baby boy Santiago, after her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

The Love Island 2018 star and Sammy welcomed their little boy at the start of the year.

Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Jailed For 42 Months After Finance Scam

After her boyfriend was sentenced to jail for scamming two pensioners out of £34,000, Dani jetted off to Spain for some much-needed time away.

Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison
Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Picture: Alamy
Dani Dyer recently took Santi on his first holiday
Dani Dyer recently took Santi on his first holiday. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

And in a chat with her fans she said she’s grateful to have her family around her to help with parenting, but it hasn’t been all plain sailing.

When a fan asked if she “struggles on her own with a baby,” Dani said her family have been “amazing.”

She replied: “I have such an amazing support system! Which I’m so grateful for they give me so much help when needed and I think I need to realise I shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help…if I need a few hours off then I won’t feel bad to ask anymore…

“Don’t get me wrong it is hard but I am so lucky that I’ve got an amazing family who love Santi so much.”

Dani Dyer said she sometimes finds it 'hard' parenting alone
Dani Dyer said she sometimes finds it 'hard' parenting alone. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Sammy was jailed in July after conning two men, aged 80 and 90, out of more than £34,000.

He will spend three and a half years behind bars.

Dani is yet to directly address her boyfriend’s prison sentence, but while on holiday with her family she celebrated her 25th birthday, which her dad marked with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing: “Me and you against the world baby….we thrive when we face adversity.”

