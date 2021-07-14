Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Jailed For 42 Months After Finance Scam

Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Picture: PA / Getty

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence has been sentenced to 42 months in prison.

Sammy Kimmence, who Love Island star Dani Dyer recently welcomed her first baby with, was sentenced to 42 months behind bars after scamming two pensioners.

The now 25-year-old conned two men, aged 80 and 90, out of £34k, reportedly spending the cash on restaurants, hotels, nightclubs and clothes.

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including All The Bombshells

The tabloids report he burst into tears today (Wednesday 14 July) as he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Dani Dyer with baby Santiago. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

It comes just months after he and Dani welcomed their baby boy together.

The dad of one worked at a legitimate investment company Equine Global Sports Limited, where the business receives money from customers and uses it to place bets on horse races on their behalf.

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence became parents in January. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Sammy, a senior trader, took clients on while posing as a financial investor after the business went into liquidation.

He reportedly falsely claimed he was authorised to provide financial services.

Sammy apparently denied all charges at first, changing his plea at the last minute and pleading guilty to five counts of fraud.

Sammy Kimmence with baby boy Santiago. Picture: Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

Prosecutor Mike Mason said: "This was a very unpleasant fraud against two men who Mr Kimmence deliberately targeted.

"He targeted them because they were old, they were vulnerable and somewhat isolated.

"This wasn't something he migrated into from a friendship. This was something he planned."

Dani is yet to speak out on her boyfriend’s sentence, taking to Instagram Stories hours before he was jailed to fill her followers in on Santiago’s eating habits.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital