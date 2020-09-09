Social Gatherings Of More Than Six People Are Set To Be Banned By Law In England

Social gatherings will be limited from 30 to six people. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is implementing a law whereby social gatherings in parks, pubs and homes will be limited from 30 different people to six.

From Monday, 14 September, social gatherings of seven or more people will be illegal in England, with some exceptions, after coronavirus cases has recently increased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has banned large groups of people gathering anywhere, whether it be indoors or outdoors, including restaurants, parks and homes.

However, according to No 10, this law will not apply to those going to school or work, as well as funerals or weddings which meet COVID-safe guidelines.

As it will be illegal to meet in groups larger than six as of Monday, police are to enforce a £100 fine should people not observe the rule, with the fine possibly doubling with each offence up to a limit of £3,200.

The government is set to publish a list of exemptions at a later time, allowing certain people to meet with more than five other people.

Boris Johnson said "We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact - making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.

"It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics - washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms."

Recently, there has been 8,396 new cases reported since Sunday, with 2,460 reported on Tuesday alone.

