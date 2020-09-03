Who Is Still Doing Eat Out To Help Out Scheme? A Complete List Of Restaurants

3 September 2020, 13:13

Eat Out To Help Out Scheme is still available at some restaurants. Picture: Getty

A huge number of restaurants are still offering the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme – here’s a full list.

The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme proved highly successful throughout August, as diners claimed up to £10 per head off of their bill at the majority of restaurants and cafés across the UK, in bid to get the economy moving again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How To Claim Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' & How Much Money Do You Get Off?

Although the government-backed Monday to Wednesday discount scheme officially ended in August many places have kept it going throughout September, including The Real Greek and Slug and Lettuce.

A lot of pubs owned by companies such as Okham Inns are also continuing the scheme.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme proved very successful. Picture: Getty

Here’s a complete list of who is still doing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, until the end of September:

- Hall and Woodhouse, who operate over 250 pubs across the south of England are keeping the EOTHO scheme running until the end of September.

- Drake and Morgan

- Comptoir Libanais

- Franco Manca

- The Real Greek

- Slug and Lettuce

- Gaucho

- Bill’s

- The Tesco Café

- Oakham inns

- Toby Carvery and Harvester (until 9 September)

Wetherspoon pubs are offering a new kind of discount until November. Picture: Getty

Some pubs and restaurants have also kept the discount scheme going but with their own changes.

Here’s who are offering similar discounts to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme:

- JD Wetherspoon are offering reduced prices on a range of meals and drinks Monday to Wednesday until 11 November.

- Pizza Hut have a 2 for 1 deal mains Monday to Wednesday for those signed up to their database from 7 September.

- TGI Fridays are offering free appetisers with main means Monday to Wednesday for the first two weeks of September.

