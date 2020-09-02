How To Claim Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' & How Much Money Do You Get Off?

Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' Scheme offers five pounds off orders. Picture: Getty Images

Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' discount has been launched which gets you £5 off when you spend £20 all through the month of September

The official 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme may have come to a close, but Deliveroo has launched its own take on the deal with an 'Eat In To Help Out' offer on throughout September!

Fortunately, it's super straight forward and easy to claim the discount on any of the restaurants on their app, and we've got everything you need to know to help you make the most of it!

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

Taking to their Twitter page to announce the scheme, it may be a good idea to follow them to keep clued in on what the code is for each week they're offering the deal!

Deliveroo wrote: "Today is your first chance to #EatInToHelpOut! This week’s code is EATIN1. Add this voucher when you checkout and you can get £5 off."

"Check back every Monday in Sept, where we’ll be releasing new codes - so you can continue to support your local restaurants."

Today is your first chance to #EatInToHelpOut! This week’s code is EATIN1. Add this voucher when you checkout and you can get £5 off.



Check back every Monday in Sept, where we’ll be releasing new codes - so you can continue to support your local restaurants 🙌

#HereToDeliver pic.twitter.com/d5TXqZJJiO — deliveroo (@Deliveroo) September 1, 2020

How much money off is Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' scheme?

The deal is a pretty simple one, you can get £5 off your order if you spent over £20 ordering from any restaurant on their app.

Which, let's be honest, is a whole lot simpler than the government's terms, but don't get us wrong, that was great too!

When can I get the Deliveroo discount from? How long does it last?

Like the month-long government 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme, Deliveroo's discount lasts for the month of September.

They haven't yet announced whether they will extend the discount, so watch this space.

How do you claim the Deliveroo Eat In To Help Out discount?

To claim the discount (for orders over £20), you'll need to enter the following codes:

‘EATIN1’ between 01/09/20 and 02/09/20

‘EATIN2’ between 07/09/20 and 09/09/20

‘EATIN3’ between 14/09/20 and 16/09/20

‘EATIN4’ between 21/09/20 and 23/09/20

‘EATIN5’ between 28/09/20 and 30/09/20

It's just one more way that people can help their local restaurants, or at least that's what we'll be telling ourselves when we're piling takeaway onto our plate *every* single day for a month!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News