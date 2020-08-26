Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

26 August 2020, 16:44

Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September
Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September. Picture: Getty Images

As the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme comes to a close- here's a list of restaurants extending the money saving deal into September.

A number of UK restaurants have announced an extension to the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September after seeing enormous success, and now, the Chancellor is being urged to officially extend it to help smaller businesses.

Pupils Must Wear Face Masks In Schools In England After Government U-Turn

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is urging Rishi Sunak to extend the scheme into September as businesses 'enter a period of economic make or break'.

This comes as restaurants report a dip in those eating out from Thursday to Sunday.

Restaurant chains including Tobey Carvery and Harvester (owned by the same company) have announced a two week extension of the scheme into September.

However, it is the smaller businesses that are being hit the hardest and a petition has even been started, claiming a month-long extension will help save thousands of jobs in the hospitality sector.

Harvester has announced it's extending the eat out scheme into September
Harvester has announced it's extending the eat out scheme into September. Picture: Getty

Rishi Sunak has praised the government scheme and revealing the staggering figures in just a few weeks of people dining out.

He said: "This scheme has reminded us how much we love to dine out, and in doing so, how this is helping to protect the jobs of nearly 2 million people who work in hospitality."

"I am urging everyone, where they can, to continue to safely enjoy a meal while the scheme remains open."

The scheme officially ends on the 31st August and sees a 50% discount on food and soft drinks up to the value of £10 per person.

The government subsidises meals bought on the scheme and reimburses the discount cost to participating businesses.

